WELL Market Cap Hits $67.64 Million (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $67.64 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WELL has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.71 or 0.00808155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00094992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041996 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

