Wells Fargo & Company Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $76.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of ZI opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,369.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,729. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964 in the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

