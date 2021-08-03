Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.41.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

