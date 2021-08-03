WeOwn (CHX) Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. WeOwn has a market cap of $995,650.36 and approximately $119,258.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.00807399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042298 BTC.

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

