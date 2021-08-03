Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.47.

WERN stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $28,420,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $15,000,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

