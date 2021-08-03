WesBanco, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WSBC. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

