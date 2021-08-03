Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IGI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

