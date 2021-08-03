Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $83.58 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

