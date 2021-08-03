Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. 943,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $54.39 and a 52-week high of $106.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.
In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Chemical Company Profile
Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.
