Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. 943,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $54.39 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.