Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.78

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.78 and last traded at C$21.35, with a volume of 102212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTE shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.19.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 0.9858901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.