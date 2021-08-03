WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Cowen

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.08.

WEX stock opened at $184.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.18. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 815.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after buying an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $87,044,000.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

