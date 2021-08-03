Whiting Petroleum (WLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. On average, analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WLL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 5,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,807. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.43.
About Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
