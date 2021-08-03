Whiting Petroleum (WLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. On average, analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WLL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 5,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,807. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

