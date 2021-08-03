Willdan Group (WLDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $526.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.
