Willdan Group (WLDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $526.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

