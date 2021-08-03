William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FTI Consulting in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.23. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $143.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.75. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

