William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM stock opened at $558.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $517.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $286.90 and a 1 year high of $565.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.