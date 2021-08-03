William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.00. 8,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00.

About William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

