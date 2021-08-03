Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.60, RTT News reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $207.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,861. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

