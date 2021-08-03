WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.49. WisdomTree Investments shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 7,166 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $946.92 million, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.