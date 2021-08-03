Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $352,236,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,368,000 after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $298.66 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

