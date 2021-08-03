WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 272,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in WNS by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WNS by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in WNS by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in WNS by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in WNS by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 110,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,543. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

