World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 21,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,618. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

INT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

