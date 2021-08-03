WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WPP by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WPP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

