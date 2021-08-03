xBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $330,814.14 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $330,814.14 and $1,984.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00101331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00141226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.01 or 0.99935822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00847050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 1,291,476 coins and its circulating supply is 1,286,146 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

