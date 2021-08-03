Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. On average, analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 7,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

