Xion Finance Price Tops $0.0902 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $370,406.27 and $15,873.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00101091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00141332 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,212.21 or 1.00100390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00848952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,105,082 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

