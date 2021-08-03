XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 793,400 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,782 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

