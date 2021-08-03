Xtant Medical (XTNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XTNT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 3,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,509. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

