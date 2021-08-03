Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32 billion-$5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Xylem stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,673. Xylem has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $127.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

