YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,267.50 ($16.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 176.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25).
YouGov Company Profile
