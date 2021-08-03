YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,267.50 ($16.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 176.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25).

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

