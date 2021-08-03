Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Argus

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective increased by Argus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $133.34.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after acquiring an additional 659,935 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

