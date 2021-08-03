Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of YUM opened at $132.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $133.34.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

