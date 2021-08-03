Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

