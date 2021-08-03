Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce $21.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $99.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.50. 1,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,053. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

