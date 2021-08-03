Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.42. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.