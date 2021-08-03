Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report sales of $5.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.92 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $19.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $23.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NEE opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.