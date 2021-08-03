Zacks: Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce $57.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.58 million and the highest is $59.70 million. Inseego reported sales of $80.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $263.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Inseego by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,419. The stock has a market cap of $878.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

