Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to post $33.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.22 million and the highest is $37.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $12.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $138.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $165.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $154.29 million, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $172.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 285,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,735. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $688.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.