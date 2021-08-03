Zacks: Analysts Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post $177.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. Life Storage posted sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $712.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.75 million to $725.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $749.97 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Life Storage by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $63.99 and a twelve month high of $119.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

