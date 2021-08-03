Zacks: Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.00 Million

Brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $81.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $79.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $299.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 28,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 207,107 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

