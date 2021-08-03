Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post $370.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.20 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $35.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 943.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.28 million to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,849 shares of company stock worth $17,119,393 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,442. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.42.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

