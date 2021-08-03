Zacks: Analysts Expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ProSight Global will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProSight Global.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 20.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 163.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProSight Global stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. ProSight Global has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

