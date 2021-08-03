Zacks: Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.01). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $8,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 75.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,505. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

