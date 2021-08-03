Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

