Zacks: Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $4.72 on Tuesday, reaching $128.69. 155,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.73. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $191.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

