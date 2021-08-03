Zacks: Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upstart.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:UPST traded down $4.72 on Tuesday, reaching $128.69. 155,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.73. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $191.89.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
