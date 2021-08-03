Zacks: Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.34. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

