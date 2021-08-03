Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ AESE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 153,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,393. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

