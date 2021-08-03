Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report $40.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.80 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $171.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.92 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

