Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.