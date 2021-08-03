Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

