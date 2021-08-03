Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the lowest is $3.89 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fiserv by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57,942.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,324,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,702,000 after acquiring an additional 115,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.59. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.