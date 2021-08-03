Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Profound Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

